Vishnu Vishal denies OTT release for FIR!

A section of media had reported that Vishnu Vishal's upcoming action thriller film FIR will not be releasing in theaters and the makers are also in talks with a leading OTT platform for a direct digital release. But Vishnu Vishal, who is also the producer of FIR has denied the news.

"#FIR on direct OTT is wrong news at d moment.... Please wait for the official announcement.. Like i have always said ,as a producer and an actor i wil try to the best of my ability and capacity to release #FIR in theatres..we made it for a great theatrical experience", tweeted Vishnu Vishal.

Directed by debutant Manu Anand, the film has an ensemble of actors including Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica, Gautham Menon, Praveen Kumar, Mala Parvathy, RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, and Prashanth.