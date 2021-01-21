Vishnu Vishal: I learnt a lot from Irfan Ahmed, wrap for me in FIR!

Vishnu Vishal has successfully wrapped up his new heroic film FIR. Directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vishnu Vishal is also bankrolling the action thriller.
"ITS A WRAP FOR ME AS AN ACTOR IN #FIR.. I learnt a lotttt from #IRFANAHMED.. He has added so much more to my LIFE... Thank you @itsmanuanand for a memorable journey... Thank you @VVStudioz and @shravanthis111 for all the hardwork... #FIR #VVgang", tweeted Vishnu Vishal.
In the film, Vishnu Vishal plays a normal Muslim youngster who gets stuck in an extraordinary situation. The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica, Aman, Praveen Kumar, Mala Parvathy, RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, and Prashanth.
Arul Vincent of Kirumi fame cranks the camera for the film and Ashwath is composing the music.