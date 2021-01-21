Vishnu Vishal: I learnt a lot from Irfan Ahmed, wrap for me in FIR!

Vishnu Vishal has successfully wrapped up his new heroic film FIR. Directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vishnu Vishal is also bankrolling the action thriller.

"ITS A WRAP FOR ME AS AN ACTOR IN #FIR.. I learnt a lotttt from #IRFANAHMED.. He has added so much more to my LIFE... Thank you @itsmanuanand for a memorable journey... Thank you @VVStudioz and @shravanthis111 for all the hardwork... #FIR #VVgang", tweeted Vishnu Vishal.