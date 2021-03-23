Vishnu Vishal: I lost hope in love, my wedding with Jwala Gutta is out of mutual respect

Meeting the media in Chennai, Vishnu Vishal has opened up about his marriage with the Badminton star Jwala Gutta. "I lost hope in love. After four years of love and seven years of wedding, now I don't believe in love. My wedding with Jwala Gutta is out of mutual respect. She is a very positive person. Our wedding date is yet to be fixed", said Vishnu Vishal

The actor also said that this year will be extra special for him as his Kaadan is all set to release on March 26 (his first release in 826 days), he has also lined up many films including FIR, Mohandas, Indru Netru Naalai 2, and a new film with Jeevi director.

Vishnu Vishal also said that talks are on for Ratsasan 2 and a few other sequels of his hit films.

Talking about the Soori controversy, Vishal said: "A few years ago, someone fell at my dad's feet and said he is his God. Now, the same person has given a complaint against me and my dad. There is no need for a reputed retired IPS officer like my dad to cheat a person like Soori and live a happy life. Someone is wrongly guiding Soori, he could've met and discussed this issue with me".

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu