Vishnu Vishal is excited about the initial feedback of FIR!

Vishnu Vishal is one actor who has a knack for picking the right content-driven films. His next is an action thriller FIR directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Menon.
The shoot of the film was wrapped long back, now the team is busy locking the first copy and they have also screened the film to a few friends and family members. Vishnu says that he is excited about the tremendous feedback from those who watched the film. Besides playing the lead, Vishnu is also the producer of FIR.
"#FIR UPDATE... FIRST COPY ALMOST READY.. INITIAL SCREENINGS HAVE GIVEN US SOME TREMENDOUS FEEDBACK.. DAMN HAPPY AS A PRODUCER AND AN ACTOR.. EXCITED TO SHOW YOU ALL THIS JOURNEY OF OURS.. STAY TUNED FOR FINAL UPDATES !!!@itsmanuanand @VVStudioz @shravanthis111", wrote Vishnu on Twitter.
The film has a long list of actors including Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica, Aman, Praveen Kumar, Mala Parvathy, RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, and Prashanth.