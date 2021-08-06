Vishnu Vishal is excited about the initial feedback of FIR!

Vishnu Vishal is one actor who has a knack for picking the right content-driven films. His next is an action thriller FIR directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Menon.

The shoot of the film was wrapped long back, now the team is busy locking the first copy and they have also screened the film to a few friends and family members. Vishnu says that he is excited about the tremendous feedback from those who watched the film. Besides playing the lead, Vishnu is also the producer of FIR.