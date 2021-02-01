Vishnu Vishal: Last year took a toll on be both personally and professionally!

Vishnu Vishal is known for being choosy and picking the right scripts in Tamil cinema. The Venilla Kabaddi Kuzhu actor has completed twelve years in the film industry so, he recalled his journey in the film industry. The actor has also listed out his upcoming films.

"It's been an unbelievable 12 years! The journey has been a great learning experience. Overcoming my fears, sorrow, and pain by learning something new every single day. Thanks to each and every soul who supported me in the road so far. Sending in loads of love to my fans and audiences, as I look forward to achieving a lot more in the coming year through- Kaadan, FIR, Mohandas, Indru Netru Naalai 2, an untitled project with director Chella (Silukkuvarpatti Singam) and an untitled project with director Gopinath (Jiivi) and a few other amazing scripts and directors! Last year has been tough for all of us extraordinarily. Took a toll on me both personally and professionally. But life is all about keeping it going, so keep swimming whether it is against the tide! Lots of love, see you all very soon, in theatres", wrote Vishnu Vishal.

