Vishnu Vishal on why he plans to produce more films

Vishnu Vishal has made a shocking revelation that after the massive success of Ratsasan, nine of his films were dropped.

"People here want you to be in the same level for years. But now, I don't want to do films for money. When my son grows up, he should feel proud of my films. I've been concentrating on my production ventures because producers are ready to fund my films only within the safe zone. I've to push the boundaries by exploring new concepts and genres. I'm quite confident about FIR and Mohandas. Despite the success of Ratsasan, nine of my films were dropped. I can name the films but don't want to do it now", said Vishnu Vishal.