Vishnu Vishal plays a serial killer in Mohandas!

In Raatchasan, talented actor Vishnu Vishal had played a young cop Arun, who finally nabs the ruthless serial killer. Now, sources say that the actor will be seen playing a serial killer in his upcoming film Mohandas. Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studios, Murali Karthick of Kalavu fame is directing the film while Aishwarya Rajesh and Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran are playing pivotal characters.

KS Sundaramurthy of Airaa fame is composing the music for the film while Vignesh Rajagopalan has cranked the camera.

The makers have completed the shoot long back and they are currently busy with the post-production works.

In the second look poster, Vishnu Vishal was seen carrying a hammer covered with blood. The backdrop of the poster had the caption Cheers Mate!

