Vishnu Vishal says he is going to be a Telugu Alludu soon. Confirms wedding with Jwala!

At the pre-release event of Aranya(Telugu version of Kaadan) in Hyderabad, Vishnu Vishal has revealed that he is going to be a Telugu Alludu(son-in-law) soon.
Vishnu and Badminton Star Jwala Gutta have been seeing each other for more than one year now and they have also confirmed their relationship. But only at the Aranya event, Vishnu has confirmed that very soon, he will be getting married to Jwala Gutta.
Jwala's dad is a Telugu and her mother is Chinese, she is currently staying in Hyderabad and hence, Vishnu said that he is going to become a Telugu Alludu.
Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Vishnu Vishal and Rana are playing the lead in the Tamil and Telugu versions. In the Hindi version, Pulkit Samrat plays Vishnu's role.
Haathi Mere Saathi is the title of the Hindi version of the film. All three versions are scheduled to release on March 26.