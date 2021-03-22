Vishnu Vishal says he is going to be a Telugu Alludu soon. Confirms wedding with Jwala!

At the pre-release event of Aranya(Telugu version of Kaadan) in Hyderabad, Vishnu Vishal has revealed that he is going to be a Telugu Alludu(son-in-law) soon.

Vishnu and Badminton Star Jwala Gutta have been seeing each other for more than one year now and they have also confirmed their relationship. But only at the Aranya event, Vishnu has confirmed that very soon, he will be getting married to Jwala Gutta.