Vishnu Vishal to launch his brother Rudra!

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, who is known for picking quality scripts is all set to launch his younger brother Rudra in Tamil cinema. Rudra will be launched under Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

"2022 will be special not just because of my films but because I will also be launching my dear brother #Rudra into cinema.. We're now looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut.. If you have something good, please reach out to us. Details in @VVStudioz tweet :)", tweeted Vishnu Vishal.