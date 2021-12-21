Vishnu Vishal to launch his brother Rudra!

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, who is known for picking quality scripts is all set to launch his younger brother Rudra in Tamil cinema. Rudra will be launched under Vishnu Vishal Studioz.
"2022 will be special not just because of my films but because I will also be launching my dear brother #Rudra into cinema.. We're now looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut.. If you have something good, please reach out to us. Details in @VVStudioz tweet :)", tweeted Vishnu Vishal.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal's immediate next release is FIR. Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, debutant Manu Anand has directed the film. Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica, Gautham Menon, Praveen Kumar, Mala Parvathy, RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, and Prashanth are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Vishnu has also completed shooting for his one more film Mohandas. Murali Karthick of Kalavu fame has directed the film while Aishwarya Rajesh and Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran are playing pivotal characters.