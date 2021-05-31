Vishnu Vishal's FIR to skip theatrical release?

The latest hot buzz is that Vishnu Vishal's FIR is likely to skip the theatrical release and the makers are in talks with Disney + Hotstar for a direct digital premiere.

Directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon, FIR boasts an ensemble of actors including Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica, Aman, Praveen Kumar, Mala Parvathy, RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, and Prashanth.