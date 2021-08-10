Vishnuvardhan compares Kiara Advani to Nayanthara!

Director Vishnuvardhan of Arrambam and Billa fame is the director of the upcoming Bollywood biggie Shershaah with Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

In a recent interaction, Vishnuvardhan has heaped praise on Kiara Advani saying that she is very sharp and quickly grasp things. Vishnu said that Kiara is one of the most smartest and intelligent actors he ever met. The director also added that in his career, Nayanthara is another such talented actor.