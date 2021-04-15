Vishnuvardhan to direct Murali's younger son Akash!

We had long back reported that director Vishnuvardhan of Billa and Arrambam fame will be directing the debut heroic film of the late actor Murali's younger son Akash.

Now, XB Film Creators spearheaded by Akash's father-in-law John Britto has announced that his second film after the blockbuster Master in Tamil will be directed by Vishnuvardhan and his son-in-law will be playing the lead role in it.

"Guys! Really excited to be associated with @XBFilmCreators on my next Tamil film. It’s a pleasure to be launching u #Akashmurali and cant wait to kick start the project. It’s going to be fun and all charged", tweeted Vishnuvardhan.

It's known that Akash's elder brother Atharvaa is a popular hero in Tamil and has also appeared in a few Telugu films.