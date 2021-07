Young actor Vishwak Sen is making his debut in a digital web show. The ‘Falaknuma Das’ star makes a cameo appearance in Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘October 31st Ladies Night’.

A Tamil-Telugu bilingual web drama, the web drama features Rakul Preet Singh, Nivetha Petharju, and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Vishwak Sen plays as a ‘Pelli Kooduku’ (bridegroom) in the fun entertainer. The shoot is currently progressing. Vishwak Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vidyu have joined the shoot.