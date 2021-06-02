Vishwak Sen launches track 'Ee single chinnode' from next film 'Paagal'

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Telugu actor Vishwak Sen digitally launched the second track of his upcoming film "Paagal" on Wednesday.

The track has been composed by Radhan and sung by Benny Dayal. The lyrics of the song are written by Krishna Kanth.

As the lyrics suggest, "Ee single chinnode new love lo fresh ga paddade". In other words, the protagonist falls in love with different girls and every time he feels the freshness of being in love.