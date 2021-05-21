Vivana Singh: Have no reservations about playing a mother on screen

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Vivana Singh, or Maharani Rajeshwari in the show "Apna Time Bhi Aayega", says playing a mother to three adults is challenging.

"To be honest, I have no reservations about playing a mother on television, if I believe the character is substantial and puts me in a situation where I feel challenged as an actor. I have mostly played young negative lead roles till date, but this character offers me something very different. I have never really played a mother to three adults. To be able to carry that kind of motherly emotion while also enacting the role of the evil Maharani Rajeshwari to the T, will be a creative leap for me," she says.