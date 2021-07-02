Vivana Singh: I am mostly a fan of Tabu's work

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Television actress Vivana Singh is inspired by Bollywood actress Tabu and says she is eager to essay a character on screen like the one Tabu played in the 2007 rom-com "Cheeni Kum", also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

"There are many Bollywood actors whose performance I truly adore, but I am mostly a fan of Tabu's work. I feel her selection of movies has been really out of the box and every character that she has portrayed, has been an effortless one. Amongst the various movies that she has done, 'Cheeni Kum' is my favourite," Vivana shared.