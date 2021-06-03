Vivek Oberoi donates Rs 25 lakh towards oxygen relief

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has donated Rs 25 lakh to a fundraiser for the aid of people suffering from Covid-19. The actor has contributed to the I Am Oxygen Man initiative that he started recently.

"We all are seeing what the world is going through now, in this second Covid wave. With the I Am Oxygen Man initiative, we are trying to reach out to as many people as possible. We are already operating and maintaining a 200-bed free Covid hospital in Delhi, which has saved more than a thousand lives in the past few weeks alone. Our goal as a nation should be to make India ready for the third wave of Covid," the actor declared.