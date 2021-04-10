Vivek Oberoi gets first dose of Covid vaccine

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took his first dose of Covid-19 prevention vaccine at a hospital in the city. The 44-year-old actor shared a video the vaccination and encouraged others to go for the vaccine.

"First dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A big thank you and my warmest appreciation to all the frontline workers, our #Warriors for taking up this entire process seamlessly with utmost care. I would request everyone to not delay their safety and please get vaccinated (according to the age segregation). Let's defeat the virus together!" Vivek wrote as caption with the video.