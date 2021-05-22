Vivek Oberoi gets nostalgic as 'Yuva' clocks 17 years

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): As the superhit Bollywood film 'Yuva', which released in 2004, clocked 17 years on Saturday, actor Vivek Oberoi got nostalgic remembering the iconic movie on its release anniversary.



The film gave Vivek one of the most memorable characters of his career and he even went on to bag many awards for his performance. The Mani Ratnam directorial, which starred Vivek, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and Om Puri, is relevant even in today's times.

Commenting on the movie having clocked 17 years, Vivek said, "17 years ago in the land of Mishti, on Kolkata's most iconic bridge, I took the actors adage "break a leg" a bit too seriously! Haha! From being airlifted for emergency surgery in critical care to fabulous critical acclaim! What a crazy journey! I'm gazing at the awards I was so blessed to win for my role and memories flood in."

Speaking more on the film and his co-stars, he continued, "Ajay, Abhishek and I had so much fun in that shoot and even the legendary Mani Ratnam was a part of our boys club! Brilliant performances by some of my favourite leading ladies, Bebo and Rani, and also my brother Sonu Sood."

The actor concluded by thanking everyone for loving the film and said, "I feel so blessed to be a part of YUVA, thank you for all the love, the words of the song say it all...Ae khuda hafiz, shukriya meherbani."

During the movie's shoot, Vivek had met with an accident right in the middle of the Vidya Sagar Setu in Kolkata where the crew was filming for the climax. Vivek was then airlifted from there to the hospital.

'Yuva' was a movie based on the storyline of students entering politics. The film told the stories of three young men from completely different strata of society and how one fateful incident changes their lives forever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari. (ANI)

