Vivek Oberoi opens up about his role on 14 years of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): As the 2007 multi-starrer action thriller 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' clocks 14 years of its release, Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi opens up his character from the movie- Maya Dolas.



Marking the 14th anniversary of the film, the 'Saathiya' actor shared an interesting fact about the film.

"Some roles and actors are just "meant to be". Believe it or not, at first, I actually said no to play Maya Dolas in Shootout At Lokhandwala! I had my reservations with the way the character was written at that time," Vivek said.

Dishing on how he landed the role of one of the much-loved villain, he said, "Sanjay Gupta and Apoorva Lakhia did the coolest thing, they asked me how I would want the character to be and how I would visualise it. That led to a creative jam session that lasted all night and by morning, I was doing the film!"

"It was their maturity and collaborative spirit and complete absence of any ego that just won me over! From then on it was one of the most awesome fun shoots of my career! The sets were riddled with the sounds of bullets and the boys laughing at some joke or pranks we played and no one was spared! We were a family; we were a 'gang'," said Vivek.

Besides Vivek's villainous character in the film, the movie's music also became a super hit.

The song 'Ganpat', with Vivek and his gangster buddies from the movie, went on to become a massive hit and is played at parties and discos even till today after 14 years.

Besides Vivek, the movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Rohit Roy, Neha Dhupia, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aditya Lakhia, Ravi Gossain, Akhilendra Mishra, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Amrita Singh, and many others. (ANI)

