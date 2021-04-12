Vivek Oberoi recalls living in a slum to prepare for 'Company' role

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Vivek Oberoi on Monday turned nostalgic on completing 19 years in Bollywood. The actor recalled staying in a slum for three weeks to prepare for his character of gangster Chandu in his debut film, Ram Gopal Varma's "Company" that released on April 12, 2002.

"Company was a dream debut for me! At that time, it was the most unconventional debut and I cherished the opportunity RGV gave me and dived into the character. I rented a ‘kholi' and lived in a slum for three weeks to prepare and transform into Chandu Nagare. 19 years today and I wouldn't change a thing! (I have) Deep gratitude for this dream that became a reality!" Vivek said.