Vivek Oberoi starts fundraiser for over 3,000 underprivileged kids battling cancer

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday announced his plans to provide food for over 3,000 underprivileged children who are battling cancer. The actor added that he plans to reach out to more children within the next three months.

In a long video message he posted on Instagram, Vivek also urged people to contribute as much as can, adding that a contribution of just Rs 1,000 could go into providing an entire month's food to a child fighting cancer.