Vivek Oberoi to play the villain in Prithviraj's 'Kaduva'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to play the baddie in Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva, the shooting of which is currently underway. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the hero in Kaduva, as a planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan.

Vivek Oberoi had played the villain in Lucifer, which marked the debut of Prithviraj as a director. Lucifer was a huge success and Vivek was one of the major highlights in the film.