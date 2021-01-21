Vivek Oberoi's breakfast with 'Champions' Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah

"Breakfast with the Champions! What an absolute pleasure hanging out and chatting with @jaspritb1 & @cheteshwar_pujara at #dubaiairport, so good to hear about your experiences during the historic test in person! May you guys continue to make the nation proud!" Vivek captioned the picture.

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi recently caught up with cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah at the Dubai airport, and shared a snapshot of the meeting with his fans.

Team India's monumental win in the fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane won hearts the world over. With the stalwarts of the team out of action, mostly owing to injuries, the onus was one a primarily greenhorn squad led by Ajinkya Rahane to snatch victory.

While Pujara was part of the fourth Test team, Bumrah was among the stars who were out of action owing to injury.

Vivek caught up with the cricketers along with Nitin Patel, physiotherapist of the Indian Cricket Team.

The actor is currently working on his production ventures, "Rosie: Saffron Chapter" and "Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder".

