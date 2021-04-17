Vivek to be cremated with full state honors

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced that actor Vivek will be cremated with police honors for his contribution to arts, cinema, and social work. In the official statement, the Tamil Nadu Government also said that Vivek earned laurel to the state with his contribution towards cinema and social work.

Vivek has won many State Awards for his work in Tamil cinema and also a proud recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth civilian honor in India.

Vivek breathed his last early in the morning after he was admitted to a hospital due to cardiac arrest.

From the early morning, many politicians, actors, producers, and fans are conveying their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Modi's condolence message to Vivek's family

Veteran comedy actor Vivek who breathed his last today was not just an actor but also a social reformer who wished to plant one billion trees in his lifetime. He also spread awareness on greener India and urged youngsters to plant more trees in the country. Vivek was also a proud recipient of the Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian honor in India.

Many noted politicians like DMK's Supremo MK Stalin, ADMK's Supremo Edappadai Palaniswamy, Ramadoss, and Thol. Thirumalavan have conveyed their deepest condolences to the family members of Vivek.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also remembered Vivek and posted his condolences on Twitter.

"The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti", tweeted Narendra Modi.







