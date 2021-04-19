Vivek wanted to do a film with Trisha!

For those who didn't know, the late veteran comedy actor Vivek was contemplating a script for Trisha.
Yes, the actor even pitched the script to Trisha and her mom Uma. In the film, Trisha was supposed to play Vivek's adopted daughter and he even told the actress and her mom that Lyca Productions is most likely to bankroll the movie.
It's worth mentioning here that Trisha and Vivek had acted together in many films including Saamy, Kuruvi, Yennai Arindhaal, and Kireedam. Trisha personally paid her last respects to the late actor.
Vivek was also in talks with Sathya Jyothi Films for his directorial debut and even had a series of discussions but unfortunately passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest.