Vivekh's daughter thanks SIIMA, Yogi Babu's kind gesture win hearts

Tamil cinema's current comedy king actor Yogi Babu represented Vivekh in Hyderabad and received the Best Actor in a comedy role. At the function, he remembered Vivekh and gave a very emotional acceptance speech.

SIIMA honored the later veteran comedy actor Vivekh in the recently concluded grandiose event in Hyderabad for his phenomenal performance in the Tamil film Dharala Prabhu.

After reaching Chennai, Yogi Babu went personally to Vivekh's house, met the family, and gave away the award. This proves what a humble person Yogi is! This act of Yogi is winning hearts.

Touched by the lovely gesture of SIIMA and Yogi Babu, Vivekh's daughter tweeted: "Thank you @siima for honouring my dad with the award for Best Actor In a Comedy role - 2020 for Dharala Prabhu. Thank you very much @iYogiBabu anna for receiving it and bringing it home. Thanks to the team of #DharalaPrabhu As always, grateful and indebted to the fan", popped up a tweet from Vivekh's handle last night.

This is the first tweet post the demise of the actor and many fans have expressed their joy. Harish Kalyan, who played the lead in Dharala Prabhu also thanked SIIMA.

"For a second my eyes widened to see #Vivek sir’s tweet. I just wish things were just the same. Taking & keeping all our #DharalaPrabhu memories close to my heart. Thanks @siima for this Miss you Doctor Kannadasan !! Your fan always".