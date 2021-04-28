Vivek's family carries forward his legacy

The unfortunate demise of the veteran comedy actor Vivek (59) on April 17 had shocked everyone in the film industry and ever since people have been talking about his good deeds.

Also, a few celebrities are planting tree saplings in memory of Vivek. Besides his illustrious film career, Vivek had also created awareness among young students and kids to preserve nature. His goal was to plant a billion trees. But unfortunately, the actor passed away before accomplishing his mission.