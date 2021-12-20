VJ Sunny wins 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', Shanmukh is runner-up

Hosted by Nagarjuna, the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' ends on a high note. With a gala event, the producers of had organized the grand finale on Sunday.

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) VJ Sunny has won the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title with a huge margin of votes, leaving Shanmukh Jaswanth as the runner-up.

The grand finale hosted by Nagarjuna had multiple celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, S.S. Rajamouli and the 'Brahmastra' team were on stage while they interacted with the top-5 contestants of the season.

The first round of eliminations had the 'Pushpa's Rashmika Mandanna and Devi Sri Prasad visit the inmates. Siri, who was eliminated from the race was taken back onto the dais by the guests Rashmika and Devi Sri Prasad.

The second elimination had Manas leave the house. He was received by the 'Shyam Singha Roy' team - Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty, as he left the 'Bigg Boss' house.

The third elimination had Sreerama Chandra leave the house after Naga Chaitanya came into the house.

Shanmukh and Sunny, who stood on the dais, had Nagarjuna announce the winner. VJ Sunny lifted the trophy, as his fans, and ex-contestants cheered for him.

