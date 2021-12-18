Vysakh’s 'Night Drive' gets a clean U certificate

Night Drive, directed by Vysakh with Indrajith Sukumaran, Anna Ben and Roshan Mathew in the lead, has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate.
Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto are the producers. Abhilash Pillai is the writer. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.
Renji Panicker, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Kailash and Muthumani include the cast.
Night Drive comes with the tagline, The Hunted Become the Hunters. The trailer suggests that the movie is thriller.
Vysakh is all set to start Monster with Mohanlal as the hero.