'Wakhra swag' singer Navv Inder drops new song 'Dil sohniye'

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Singer Navv Inder, who belted out the superhit "Wakhra swag" in 2015 and also reprised the song in the 2019 film "Judgementall Hai Kya", dropped his latest number "Dil sohniye" on Saturday.

The Punjabi song is written by Prince the artist Singh and composed by Dhruv G. The video featuring Navv Inder with Rutth Lawrence has managed 2,17,155 views within hours of release.