Waluscha De Sousa to feature in special dance number 'Bollywood Wala Dance'

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Waluscha De Sousa will be seen yet again in a music video called 'Bollywood Wala Dance'.

The music single will be released by Tips, Prerna V. Arora and Reshabh D. Saraf on December 18. It is a special dance number choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Waluscha said: "Today was the last day of shooting for our music single. I am waiting for the release and super excited to share it with the audience."