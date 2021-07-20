Wamiqa comes forward to rescue stray animals

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been praised for her role in the show "Grahan", has come forward to rescue stray animals.

Wamiqa, who has adopted five dogs, said: "I have always been an advocate for the welfare of animals and am strictly against animal cruelty. I think to harm animals is one of the lowest forms of action for a human, for which they should definitely be reprimanded. It would be better if there were stricter laws against animal brutality. I hope more and more people come together and protect animals while helping the ones in need find shelter or good homes to live in. I stay an hour away from Mumbai city in an independent house to accommodate my five dogs," the actress added.