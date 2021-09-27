Wamiqa Gabbi: Female-led stories are going to rule OTT platforms

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays a pivotal role in the Anushka Sharma-produced web series "Mai", says female-led stories are here to stay.

Reflecting on the series, which will be streamed on Netflix, Wamiqa said, "What matters most today is the representation of women in stories that make a difference. I am honoured to be a part of this amazing project and work with such super-talented artistes. I don't think my Netflix debut could be anything bigger than this." "Mai" also features well-known actress Sakshi Tanwar.