Wamiqa Gabbi had a blast working with Harrdy Sandhu in '83'

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) For actress Wamiqa Gabbi, working with Harrdy Sandhu in '83' was an absolute delight as they developed a good camaraderie during filming.

The two have earlier worked on a short video.

Talking about her experience, Wamiqa, says, "It's always a delight to work with artists like Harrdy Sandhu! We had a blast on set the last time we shot together and working with him on '83' was no less."