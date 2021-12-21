Wamiqa Gabbi on '83': It is a privilege, huge responsibility

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Madan Lal's wife in the upcoming film '83', says to be able to work in the film and present the historic moment in front of the Indian audiences all over again is a privilege and a huge responsibility.

Wamiqa said: "Cricket and movies are something that brings the nation together, and here is a film that celebrates the two in the biggest possible way. To be able to work in the film and present this historic moment in front of the Indian audiences all over again is a privilege in itself.