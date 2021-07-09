Wamiqa Gabbi: OTT platforms helped neutralise budget debate in industry

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi believes that OTT platforms have several advantages for an actor, especially when it comes to the budget debate in the industry. She says makers are now more willing to try out newer actors for big projects.

"I believe that OTT platforms definitely have helped neutralise the budget debate in the industry, and instead of only casting A-listers in the lead, makers are now more receptive and willing to try out newer actors for their big, multi-million projects," Wamiqa told IANS.