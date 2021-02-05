Warina Hussain learning Telugu for Tollywood debut?

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Warina Hussain, who made her Bollywood debut in Loveyatri, is currently learning the Telugu language. The Afghan origin actress has shared a video on her official Twitter account to show off her spoken Telugu skills to fans.

"Namaskar, I am in Hyderabad. I am going to surprise all of you. Will tell it to you very soon," she says in the video, in Telugu.