Waseem Mushtaq wants to move on from TV shows

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who plays the character of Lalit Kashyap in TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', wants to move on from television shows and try acting in other mediums.

He says: "I am planning to move from television shows to act in other mediums too. I want to try my hands at either digital platforms or Bollywood movies. I'm pretty much done with television now. But I won't say 'no' if I'm offered something very promising and challenging. But I aim to explore OTT. I have seen how actors are happy playing different shades of roles on that platform. The platform has been a new launch for them."