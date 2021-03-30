Watching Manoj Bajpayee act on set is 'like live theatre': Sahil Vaid

"I was excited like a child when I came to know that I would be working with Manoj sir because obviously like all actors of my generation I have watched, loved, admired and felt inspired by Manoj sir. But I must admit that I was not nervous at all, I think I have outgrown that phase of feeling nervous before senior and respected actors. With time, and with my constant work on stage theatre that I still do, and especially after working with Naseeruddin Shah sir, I do not feel nervous anymore," Sahil told IANS.

He added: "I realised these legendary actors will never make us feel small or create any air about them on a film set. Rather they create an environment conducive for great performance. The fascinating thing about Manoj sir is, whereas most feel anxious between 'action' and 'cut', or just before the camera starts rolling, Manoj sir is in his calmest best. He is so relaxed as if he becomes that energy of the character and knows every little nuance of his movement. You have to watch him perform live to feel what I am saying, it's like live theatre."

"Silence... Can You Hear It?" a murder mystery, and Sahil plays one of the police officers trying to find out the motive behind a murder.

Sahil was earlier seen in films like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Dil Bechara", amd "Coolie No. 1".

Asked about if there's anything common he has imbibed from Naseeruddin Shah and Manoj Bajpayee, Sahil replied: "Both of them are from two different generations and different schools of thought, but since they both started their journey in theatre, the power in their performance feels surreal to me as an actor. That is the common thread between Naseer sir and Manoj sir. I am trying to imbibe that. In life, there is so much we have to feel anxious about. When I am on stage or in front of the camera, my mind should be calm. I learnt this great lesson from them."

"Silence... Can You Hear It?" also features Barkha Singh, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, and Shishir Sharma. The film streams on Zee5.

