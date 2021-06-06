Wayne Brady roots for Alex Trebek to win Emmy for 'Best Game Show Host'

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): American actor and game show host Wayne Brady is incredibly honoured to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy alongside Alex Trebek. The star recently described how he has been rooting for the late game show host to win the award.



TMZ asked Wayne for his reactions on being nominated alongside the late legendary 'Jeopardy!' host for outstanding game show host.

Being a total gentleman, Wayne said, "The fact Alex got nominated posthumously speaks volumes ..."

Other notable nominees for the awards are Steve Harvey for 'Family Feud', Alfonso Ribeiro for 'Catch 21' and Pat Sajak for 'Wheel of Fortune'.

Calling Alex the "consummate professional" and the kind of host who was smooth and always in control, the 'Let's Make A Deal' host said, "There would be no shame losing to any of them, but losing to Alex? Well, he did set the bar after all."

Alex was nominated almost 7 months after he passed away following his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek announced the diagnosis in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and continued to update fans on his condition as he underwent treatment. The Canadian-born TV star hosted the popular game show since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes. He's won 6 Emmys for outstanding game show host.

The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 25 at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount plus. (ANI)

