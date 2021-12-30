WCC demands action based on new allegation in the actor assault case

Now the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has issued a statement demanding probe into the testimony from Balachandra Kumar. They have also asked why majority of the mainstream media is not giving these developments, adequate attention?

Recently director Balachandra Kumar had made some allegations against actor Dileep in the ‘actor assault case’.

Here is the statement from WCC:

“Is the law and order machinery of our state looking into this key testimony from Mr Balachandra Kumar which has come out in the media recently?

Do the actions alleged in the interview, amount to illegal actions like bribery and/or intimidation of crucial witnesses ?

Is the person’s request for police protection from threats to his life being considered and offered to him?

Why are the majority of mainstream media not giving these developments adequate attention and looking for the truth in this matter?

Time and again, in this excruciating fight for justice, many such questions need to be asked and answered to learn the truth.”