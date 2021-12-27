Wear this ring to monitor health, fitness on the go

San Francisco, Dec 27 (IANS) Healthtech company Movano will showcase a wearable in the form of a ring at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas that claims to measure your health data to monitor health and, hopefully, chronic diseases in the future.

After reading the data, the ring will "take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease", reports The Verge.

The wearable, which still needs the US FDA clearance, can predict and reveal, via its smartphone app, how your exercise habits impact your sleeping patterns, and more.

There is already one such ring called the Oura Ring, along with Whoop and Fitbit, that scan sleep and recovery data.

However, Movano says it wants its insights to be more actionable than other available products.

