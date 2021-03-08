Web series on Delhi cop Seema Dhaka who rescued 76 missing kids

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On International Women's Day, a web series has been announced on the life of Seema Dhaka, the Delhi Police head constable who became a hero after rescuing 76 missing children within three months last year.

Announcing the news, trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Monday: "Absolute Binge Entertainment (subsidiary of Absolute India Newspaper) acquires story rights of Seema Dhaka to make a web series. @SeemaDhaka12 is 1st Delhi police officer promoted out of turn for finding 76 missing children in under 3 months @yogendraht @absolute_binge @absoluteindnews."