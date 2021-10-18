Web series to be made on Pulwama terror attack by Onir

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) A web series will be made as homage to the bravehearts and the NIA team who painstakingly investigated the Pulwama terror attack took place in 2019, and shook the nation to its core. The web series titled 'Pulwama Key No. 1026' will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Onir.

The gruesome terror attack that happened on February 14, 2019 which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers, not only evoked the nation's anger but also broke many families.

The show will be based on the book 'The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur', written by Rahul Pandita.

Talking about the show, that will be releasing on SonyLIV, director Onir said, "The Pulwama terror attack did not just claim the lives of 40 CRPF jawans, it broke India and its people. 40 is not just a number, but the living dreams of these brave men and their families were blown apart. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that left the entire nation devastated, 'Pulwama Key No. 1026' is the story about the men and women who worked tirelessly to find the truth."

"It's a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to helm this project along with writer Rahul Pandita," he added.

Sharing his view on the matter, being the writer of the book, Rahul said, "As a journalist reporting from conflict areas, my endeavour always has been to lend a face to people who otherwise get buried in history as statistics. The soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack had names, lives, dreams, hopes of future."

Ashish Golwalkar, Head, Content, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Pictures Networks India mentioned, "Since its revamp last year, SonyLIV's constant endeavour has been to highlight stories of India that have a global relevance. 'Pulwama Key No. 1026' brings an authentic narrative of the gruesome Pulwama terror attack. Rahul Pandita's book, 'The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur' is a noteworthy read and brings out the unknown facts about the incident and what ensued thereon."

The makers are yet to disclose the cast of the web series.

