Wedding Asia at Taj Palace: amalgamation of luxury, custom options, latest fashion

Brands such as Tyaani by Karan Johar, House of Surya, Sanzany Jewels, Odhni and many more, lit the Taj basement with shimmery jewellery and sparkly outfits, showcasing their latest collections.Saloni, Manager at the Delhi store of Tyaani by Karan Johar, situated in Mehrauli, spoke with ANI about what they are here to offer and what sets this brand apart from the rest."We do polki jewellery in 22-carat gold, syndicate diamonds. Mr Karan Johar sits down with the team and discusses the designs and colours he wants to use. We have a lot of tangerines and oranges here, which is a very different shade to have in jewellery, and that's all his input. His vision is to make jewellery for everyone -- men, women, any gender, across all borders and we'll hopefully soon be going international as well. Our statement is chandbalis, those designs you won't find anywhere else," she told ANI.What impressed clients this year was the flexibility of designers to customise the outfits as per their interests.Parul Talwar, 25, who is soon going to be married in March 2022, shared, "The best thing is they are customising the outfits without any extra cost. If you want the colour to be customised, if you want a choker to be added, they are doing everything without any extra charges. I have picked a few pieces from Rose by Anupama Khanna and I absolutely love them."While she found some great pieces for her trousseau, Parul shared that the collection in general seems low on bridal lehengas."I like the collection but bridal wear is pretty less this time. I think there are only 4-5 stalls that have heavy bridal wear to offer. I have picked up a few pieces for my trousseau -- an indo-western gown and a lovely saree," she added.Speaking of bridal lehengas, Raghav Mittal, Managing Director, House of Surya, shared, "House of Surya, traditionally known as Surya Sarees is based out of Chandni Chowk since 1960. It's mostly heavy bridals that we have presented over here and on top of that, we have done some sangeet gowns and cocktail gowns. Our bridals are more focused on hand threadwork, Kashmiri threadwork, and dabkas and dozi work which is very fine and intricate. We also have sarees in embroidery, handloom, Banarasi, Kanjivaram... a variety of crafts."Talking about the price range, he added, "We are widely priced, we like to call ourselves everyone's store. Our core bridals start roughly around from 50,000 and they go upto Rs 4.5-Rs 5 lakhs. Our sarees have a starting range from 795 rupees and we have a premium range going upto Rs 3 lakh."The exhibition also witnessed designers from other parts of India apart from Delhi.Nisha Ajmera of Gold Threads, Mumbai, talked about the new things they have incorporated this year."We are based from Mumbai and it's overwhelming coming every time to Delhi. The crowd is amazing and I'm glad for all the love and appreciation we are getting here. Our collection is very rich, contemporary and youthful, which connects with the Delhi people very well. This year we have incorporated lots of new styles and cuts. This year the new print that we have introduced in your collection is patola and we have used it for a fusion of indo-western wear thereby adding a new look to it," she said.Many clients have also felt that the prices have dropped significantly, whilst maintaining great quality.Tanvi, 34, who is on a fashion hunt for her cousin's wedding in February, shared, "The collection is great and we are amazed to see the prices. The items are quite affordable as compared to last year so that's great news. Even the quality seems better this year."She added, "We are really looking forward to more such exhibitions to happen where wedding trousseau and jewellery is more affordable and we have a wide range of variety."The Wedding Asia Delhi exhibition at Taj Palace is on till December 2, from 11 am to 7 pm. (ANI)