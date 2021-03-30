Weekend BO: Rang De does well, Aranya a disaster!

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the footfalls at the multiplexes are going down. The turnout of the audiences in the Telugu states is less compared to the previous weeks. Still, Nithin’s ‘Rang De’ has posted good numbers.

The weekend collections are average, but for Nithin, this is a relief as his previous film was a disaster.

‘Rang De’ has collected about Rs 10.5 Cr share in Telugu states.



However, the film’s USA collections are good. It has collected about $275k in its first weekend, which is the second-highest weekend gross for any Indian movie in 2021, after ‘Jathi Ratnalu’

Godzilla vs. Kong is a hit

Hollywood film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ hit the theaters last Wednesday in India. It continued its rampage at the box-office. The film has collected about Rs 29 Cr nett in India in five days, and the majority of the amount comes from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamilnadu states.

A disastrous result for Aranya and Thellavarithe Guruvaram

Rana Daggubati doesn’t have the same box-office craze he had after the release of ‘Baahubali’. The actor makes so much noise in national media but the box-office numbers tell a different picture. His latest release ‘Aranya’ didn’t even collect a 30% opening. By the second day, several shows were called off due to no audience.

‘Aranya’ has collected about Rs 2.3 crore share worldwide in the entire weekend.

‘Thellavarithe Guruvaram’, which was produced by Sai Korrapati’s banner, hit the theaters on Saturday. The film was a non-starter from day one. Starring Sri Simha Koduri, it is a flop from the morning show itself.

