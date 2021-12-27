Weekend BO: Shyam Singha Roy posts good numbers

The film opened to the average collection on the first day, but it gradually grew. It picked up on the festival day and continued the momentum on Sunday. Thus, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ turned out to be a pretty decent earner in the first weekend.

Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy managed to earn good money during Christmas weekend in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Rahul Sankritiyan’s film was released in theatres on December 24.

As expected, the film posted better numbers in Telangana than Andhra Pradesh. It collected about 4.80 crores in Telangana on the first weekend.

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ won positive reviews. Nani’s performance and the visuals came in for high praise. The film also collected half-million dollars in the USA in its first weekend.

This was the first theatrical release from Nani in the last two years. But the test for the film is bringing the audiences to theaters during weekdays.

Meanwhile, the biggie Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ in its second weekend saw a sudden jump in collections. The film’s collections went downhill after the first four days of its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But it picked up the collections during Christmas weekend.

‘Pushpa’, on the other hand, is drawing good crowds in the Hindi belt. Overall, ‘Pushpa’ became average grosser in Telugu states, but it fetched Allu Arjun good market in Hindi.