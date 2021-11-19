Weekend on 'Bigg Boss 15': John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, 'Antim' cast

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Bollywood actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar coming to the house to promote their movie 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

They will be joined by the cast of 'Antim: The Final Truth', including director Mahesh Manjrekar, and actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be there to have some fun at the expense of the contestants.