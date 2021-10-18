Welcome back Meera Jasmine, says Sathyan Anthikad

Director Sathyan Anthikad is back in action with his latest project, which has Jayaram and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles.

The veteran director wrote an emotional note welcoming back Meera Jasmine, who has been away from movies for a while now.

Sathyan and Meera has earlier teamed up for movies like Rasathanthram, Achuvinte Amma and Vinodayathra.